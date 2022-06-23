New York State Police Warning Residents To Watch Out For Fake Money

New York State Police are warning residents state wide to watch out for fake money as we enter summer of 2022.

State police posted the following warning on Facebook, along with these photos:

If you're not careful enough, you could accept these as real currency but they are in fact FAKE.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

These photos come from an arrest that took place on June 22, 2022. New York State Police at Homer arrested Anthony J. Fenton, age 36 of Cortlandville, for the class “C” felony of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the first degree.

A trooper was dispatched to a report that a man attempted to use a fake bill at the Kwik Fill in the town of Cortlandville. The trooper located Fenton who matched the description of the suspect. While interviewing Fenton the trooper discovered that Fenton was in possession of six fake $100 bills."

According to police, Fenton was arrested.

How To Spot The Fake Bills

New York Mills Police back in June 2021 arrested a Utica man after he allegedly passed counterfeit money at a local gas station. Police told WIBX then that the bills had several clear indicators that would raise a red-flag about their authenticity. First, there was no security thread (that thin embedded strip that you can see running from top to bottom, if you hold it up to a light). Second, there was an issue with look of the watermarks. Finally, watch out for the print on the backside of bills because generally the fakes are printed upside-down.

Police say the majority of the fake money they've come across are bogus $20 and $100 bills.

How to Spot Fake Money, Jewelry & Handbags

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC