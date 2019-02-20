Rockers We’ve Lost in 2019

We look back at the musicians, producers and other industry figures who have died in 2019 in the below gallery.

The year had just started when Pegi Young , who was married to Neil Young from 1978 until their 2014 divorce , died. In addition to singing backup on several of his records and tours, she co-founded the Bridge School to meet the educational needs of their son Ben, who has a severe case of cerebral palsy.

Joe Hardy and Clydie King may not have been household names, but their work was heard throughout the world. Hardy was a producer and engineer who made records with artists like Alice Cooper , the Georgia Satellites and the Replacements , but was best known for his 35-year association with ZZ Top that began with 1983's smash Eliminator . King was a highly respected backup singer who lent her gospel-trained vocals to such classics as Lynyrd Skynyrd 's "Sweet Home Alabama" and the Rolling Stones ' "Tumblin' Dice," and also recorded and toured throughout the '80s with Bob Dylan . She died on Jan. 7 and Hardy died on Feb. 12.

The first two months of 2019 also saw the loss of a pair of men who changed the way we listen to music. Alan R. Pearlman , who died on Jan. 6, founded ARP Instruments, which became prominent in the early '70s as synthesizers worked their way into rock music. Jim Dunlop Sr. founded Dunlop Manufacturing, known for their guitar accessories, including picks, strings and effects pedals. He died on Feb. 6.

