Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan revealed this past December that he was working on a new solo album that would be released this year. Today (Feb. 19) on his social media profiles, McKagan posted a video with a snippet of music that announces his first solo tour dates for this year featuring singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings .

McKagan's wife confirmed the music in the video is the new music from her husband, saying in a comment on his Instagram post, "Love all this amazing new music!!! So proud of you baby!" The first confirmed show will be held May 30 in Philadelphia and the second will be the following day in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 22).

The album, produced by Jennings, will serve as a follow-up to his 2015 book How to Be a Man (and Other Illusions ). "I wrote a couple of articles about historical places I passed through on this last tour and people kept asking if that was going to be the focus of my next book, but an unseen and irrepressible force guided me to write little vignettes of reflective prose…little instant-reactions," McKagan says. "The heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide I have experienced over the last two-and-a-half years of traveling this globe of ours coerced these words into songs that tell my truth, and one that I hope will spread and help us all."

This isn't McKagan's first trek into the solo world as he released Believe in Me in 1993 and finished the unreleased Beautiful Disease in 1999. He's also had side projects outside of Guns N' Roses with his bands Loaded , Velvet Revolver , Walking Papers and more.