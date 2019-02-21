Elton John Releases Full ‘Rocketman’ Trailer

Paramount Pictures has released the full trailer for Rocketman , a movie about the life of Elton John starring Taron Egerton as the rock legend. You can check it out below.

Egerton recorded his own vocals for the movie and, earlier this week, a clip featuring him singing "Tiny Dancer" in the film came out. As Giles Martin, who served as producer of the soundtrack, relayed, John didn't want Egerton to impersonate him as a singer: "Elton said, 'I don't think I've ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron,' The great thing about Elton is, he wants Taron's interpretations of his songs."

"The thing about playing somebody who is so beloved is, all we can do is give a heartfelt interpretation of his life and his music," Egerton said. "Elton's songs are defining moments in people's lives. And the songs should all come from a place of character."

Last year, Egerton pushed back against the idea that Rocketman is a traditional biopic. "It isn’t," he said . "It’s a fantasy musical, so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun. ... I’m going to do it all. I’m going to do it on set as well. We’re going to use a variety of techniques but I will always be singing on set. No miming. I’m just not interested in doing it that way.”

The movie also stars Jamie Bell as longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin , Richard Madden (John Reid, Elton's first manager), Bryce Dallas Howard (mother Sheila Farebrother) and Gemma Jones (grandmother Ivy Sewell). Dexter Fletcher , who stepped in to helm Queen 's Bohemian Rhapsody to completion after Bryan Singer 's dismissal , is the director.