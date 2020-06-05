Strawberry In Salt Water, What’s the Real Story?

Have you seen the video online where someone submerges a strawberry into saltwater and little white worms come out?

This really ruined strawberries for me. After watching the video, I figured every strawberry must be filled with these worms and we never knew it. I've been eating these worms with my strawberries for years!

So, this week, I decided to confirm the experiment for myself. I drew the water and added the salt. Then I added the strawberries to the salt water and waited. I waited for over 15 minutes with the strawberries submerged and not one worm because visible.

Based on my experiment, this worm in strawberries story is deemed fake news. I'm now back to eating strawberries.