Storm Area 51 Now A Music Festival Called ‘Alien Stock’

Coordinators of the now-defunct “Storm Area 51” are now planning a full-fledged music festival.

This new alien-themed experience is probably a better idea than planning a raid at a classified military base. Duh! According to Alianstock.com, the event is September 20- 22 in Rachel, NV. Rachel, population 50, is the closest town to Area 51 and has approved the event.

Mathew Roberts, the event coordinator, told CNET that over 2 million people signed up for 'Storm Area 51' before Facebook took the page down on August 3. Facebook has also taken down the page for Alien Stock.

"I think it's pretty reckless of Facebook, especially because I'm trying to direct people away from storming the base," Roberts said. "And now I've lost my entire audience." Roberts expects around 20,000 people to attend the festival. [CNET]

The Alien Stock website has issued a gas warning and encourages you to leave with more than you came in with to keep Rachel, NV beautiful & clean!

READ THIS BEFORE GOING: in order for us to properly maintain & uphold traffic movement, we need all attendees to watch their fuel levels as they venture down the Extraterrestrial Highway. [alienstockfestival.com]

There may not be cell service, so bring cash as credit card readers may not work. No drones, weapons or animals permitted, but the festival is looking for volunteers, vendors, bands and more.

Hey, you never know, this could be the next Woodstock!

We're aiming to establish something unique here, a meeting place for all the believers.. a place to freely discuss Aliens & the Unknown! When you arrive, you can expect Live Music, Great Food, & a Camping Experience! [CNET]

Who's going?