What Will The June Government Report On UFOs Reveal?

A soon to be released Government report is expected to reveal that US military pilots and satellites have recorded “a lot more” sightings of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, than have been made public.

Asked on Fox News about a forthcoming government report on “unidentified aerial phenomena” Donald Trump’s former intelligence director John Ratcliffe said the report would document previously unknown sightings from “all over the world”.

“Frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public,” he said. Some of those have been declassified. And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have been seen by navy or air force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, that we don’t have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”

The UFO report must be published by early June, pursuant to a clause in a Covid relief and spending bill signed by President Trump prior to leaving office.

Ratcliffe said in an interview...

“I actually wanted to get this information out and declassify it before I left office, but we weren’t able to get it down into an unclassified format that we were able to talk about quickly enough.”

The forthcoming report is to be issued by the defense department and intelligence agencies.

“We always look for a plausible explanation,” he said. “Sometimes we wonder whether our adversaries have technologies that are a little bit farther down the road than we thought or that we realized. But there are instances where we don’t have good explanations. So in short, things that we are observing that are difficult to explain – and so there’s actually quite a few of those, and I think that that info has been gathered and will be put out in a way the American people can see.”

The government may or may not care about the resolution of UFOs or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. But, in throwing up its hands and granting that there are things it simply cannot figure out, it has relaxed its grip on the taboo.

Personally, I think it rather ignorant to believe we are the only living things in the Universe, and don't find Star Trek's "Prime Directive" (basically a prohibition on interference with other cultures and civilizations representatives of Starfleet encounter in their exploration of the universe) beyond fathomable.

UFOs or UAPs are of course ultimately going to rest on our own beliefs regardless of that the Government Report reveals.

UFO Pics Released By the U.S. Government

(The Guardian)

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history