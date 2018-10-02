Will a good sale get you through the doors on Thanksgiving ?

Although many stores choose 'family time' for their employees on Thanksgiving Day, some retailers forge ahead and OPEN their doors for the diehard shoppers.

Do you think the stores that OPEN on Thanksgiving are wicked? Don't be a hater just yet. BestBlackFriday.com points out that many stores allow employees to volunteer to work before assigning shifts to fill in the gaps.

In other situations, some people do not mind working or may actually prefer to work. We have had numerous retail employees reach out to us over the years stating their desire to work on Thanksgiving for various reasons. [ BestBlackFriday.com ]

Remember the stores on the closed list will still be grabbing customers with their online sales on Thanksgiving.

BestBlackFriday.com says the following stores are predicted to OPEN on Thanksgiving.

Best Buy – 5 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m.

GameStop – 4 p.m.

JCPenney – 2 p.m.

Kohl’s – 5 p.m.

Kmart – 6 a.m.

Macy’s – 5 p.m.

Sears – 6 p.m.

Target – 6 p.m.

BestBlackFriday.com has completed their 2018 holiday shopping survey regarding the American public’s opinion on stores that remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

– Strongly Favor Thanksgiving Day Openings: 11.16 percent

– Favor Thanksgiving Day Openings: 13.51 percent

– Indifferent to Thanksgiving Day Openings: 27.67 percent

– Dislike Thanksgiving Day Openings: 18.67 percent

– Strongly Dislike Thanksgiving Day Openings: 28.99 percent

We surveyed 1,069 Americans on September 30, 2018. The margin of error is ±3.1%. In other words, only 24.67 percent of Americans actually favor Thanksgiving openings, while 47.66 percent dislike Thanksgiving openings. [ BestBlackFriday.com ]

Do you shop on Thanksgiving? If so, is it in person or online? Let us know in the comments!