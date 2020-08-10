Stolen Generator Leaves Rome Food Truck Unable to Operate

Businesses have already had to go through enough with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, some have to add theft to that list of worries.

Zeta Platt had plans to take her food truck, Zeta's Eatery, out in the city of Rome on Monday evening. That plan quickly was stopped as she realized someone stole the generator.

"It was cabled down and locked on the back of my truck, a White Ford 250," said Platt. "This has been on the truck for 3 years."

She said the theft happened sometime around midnight on Monday. She's been in contact with the Rome Police Department and is tracking down the serial number for the generator, a Honda 5000.

A generator is imperative to the operation of a food truck. The easy way explain is like this: without a generator, you have no business. It's how the truck can run all of the appliances necessary to cook food for the customers. Now, Zeta's Eatery is without.

Platt is asking that if anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the generator, to contact her or the Rome Police.

