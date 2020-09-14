Steelwork At MVHS’s Downtown Utica Hospital Site Begins

Jim Rondenelli, WIBX

The Mohawk Valley Health System downtown Utica hospital project reached another milestone today.

With preparations for the foundation complete, work began today to place the steel beams that will provide the framework for the new medical center.

Bob Scholefield, Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Facilities at MVHS, says support beams and cross beams will be going up, with plan to have the steel work completed by next Spring.

Construction of the new hospital is expected to be completed in early 2023.

