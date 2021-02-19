State Trooper Finds Teen Lost in Cold, Snowy Forest Just in the Nick of Time

A New York State Trooper is a hero after saving the life a teen missing in the cold, snowy woods.

A teen was reported missing in Sullivan County on Valentine's Day. Trooper Nicholas D'Angelo went to work, searching a heavily wooded area of White Lake in the town of Bethel.

Trooper D'Angelo, along with a search team, spent several hours in two feet of snow, following footprints. "I knew it was getting dark and I could tell we were getting close because her strides started getting smaller in the snow like she was getting tired," D'Angelo told our sister station Hudson Valley Country.

The girl was found in the freezing cold, sitting on a snow-covered rock a few miles in the forest. She was cold and wet, but alive. Members of the search team told Yeshiva World News she never would have survived the night if not for this brave State Police hero.

The missing girl told the trooper she needed to get away for a little while. "She was in better shape then me after the search," said D'Angelo, who's persistence likely saved the girl's life.

Trooper Saves Life of a Man Who Got Caught in a Woodchipper

A man working for a tree removal service got his leg caught in a woodchipper while at home in Margaretville. Two others on the scene tried helping by putting the woodchipper in reverse to free his leg. They applied a belt around his leg but it wasn't enough to stop the bleeding.

Trooper Mitchell Reed was less than three minutes away when he heard the high priority call being dispatched by Delaware County 911 on Thursday, January 7, 2021. "When Trooper Reed arrived on scene he immediately jumped into action and used his division issued tourniquet to slow the bleeding before Margaretville EMS arrived," the New York State Police shared on Facebook.

"The man has a long road ahead of him and we wish him a speedy recovery, but he is alive today because of the heroic actions and quick thinking by the civilians and Trooper Reed," said the New York State Police.