You Can Stay at the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch

Did you know you can stay at the Dutton's Yellowstone ranch.

Step onto the set of Paramount Network's original series 'Yellowstone,' where Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, a hard nosed rancher, is at war with everyone trying to take the hundreds of acres he and his family have called home for generations. You can take a vacation and stay at that same ranch.

Yellowstone is an actual working ranch in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley called Chief Joseph Ranch, where you can book your next vacation. With Trapper Peak framing your sunsets and the Bitterroot River Valley at your doorstep, Chief Joseph Ranch is the perfect Montana getaway.

The only problem is, you'll just have to wait awhile for a Yellowstone vacation. Chief Joseph Ranch is already booked full for 2021.

Increased production on the ranch for Season 4 of Yellowstone has created less openings for guests this year. The filming schedule for 2022 is not available yet but you can continue to visit Chiefjosephranch.com for updates and scheduling information, including when the additions of more cabins is coming to the property.

The famous ranch has been featured in numerous articles and publications including Architectural Digest, American Log Homes, the outdoor show, “Fly Fishing the World,” Montana Historical Society: The Barns of Montana, the New York Post, and the New York Times.

Filming for season 4 of Yellowstone is complete. Although no official air date has been announced, the series is expected to begin sometime in June 2021.