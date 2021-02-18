Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’

Foo Fighters put their own spin on the Bee Gees classic "You Should Be Dancing" during a recent BBC Radio 2 "Sofa Session" with host Jo Wiley.

Frontman Dave Grohl said he purposefully didn't stray too far from the original song's energy. “We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ​‘Record a cover song for Jo,’" Grohl said on the show.

"And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘Okay ... how do you wanna do it?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’”

You can hear Foo Fighters' cover of Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing" - a No. 1 hit in 1976 - at the BBC's Sounds website.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, a recent documentary that traces the vast songwriting careers of the Gibb brothers, highlights the close-knit vocal style the trio achieved as well as Barry Gibb's groundbreaking falsetto on a series of hit singles.

Grohl gave it his best shot in his performance. “We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it,'" he said. "And let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Foo Fighters also played their 2004 Grammy-winning single "All My Life," as well as "Waiting on a War," a track from their new album, Medicine at Midnight. The BBC performance came just a few days after the Foo Fighters' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination announcement. If they make it in, Grohl will become a twice-honored member, having previously been inducted as a member of Nirvana in 2014.