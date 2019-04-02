State To Crack Down On Underage Drinking In April

New York State will be cracking down on underage drinking during the month of April.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the joint statewide effort today.

The State Liquor Authority and the State Department of Motor Vehicles, along with local law enforcement agencies, will be conducting sweeps of locations holding liquor licenses, including bars, restaurants, liquor stores and grocery stores.

They'll be looking for fake IDs and retailers who sell alcohol to minors.

"These statewide enforcement sweeps are proactive measures to deter underage drinking that can lead to life-altering consequences," Cuomo said. "New York is committed to building on our already successful efforts to protect our state's youth, keep our roadways safe, and hold those who enable underage drinking accountable."

Cuomo says the DMV charged 892 individuals with possessing fake identifications in 2018.