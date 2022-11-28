New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!

Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.

See a red octagon shaped sign with the word STOP, what do you do? STOP! Easy

STOP! Easy What does alcohol do to your driving skills and judgment? I t harms both driving skills and judgment. Another easy one.

I Can you turn LEFT on red in New York State? This is the one that got me. What would you answer?

Can you turn left on red in New York State? The answer is YES, but not every time. According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, There are a few basic rules when it comes to a red traffic light. Here are some:

Stop at a every steady red light.

Turn RIGHT on red after coming to a complete stop and making sure it's clear to go.

Treat a flashing red light as if it were a stop sign.

All of these make sense but what about turning LEFT on red?

The DMV confirms that you can make a left turn at a steady red light. If you are driving down a one-way street and you come to an intersection with another one-way street crossing in front of you, you can turn left on red. Stop, look and, if all is clear, go.

