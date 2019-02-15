Star Wars: Episode IX wrapped shooting today in a galaxy far, far away, and director J.J. Abrams celebrated the occasion with a very cool photo of the core cast — Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver — embracing. I guess technically Adam Driver is part of the core cast as well, but he probably wouldn’t be hugging these guys on a sandy alien planet.

Take a look at what Abrams tweeted, calling it “impossible” and saying he is “forever indebted” to the “magical cast and crew”:

Abrams directed The Force Awakens , which became the third biggest film of all time, behind only Avatar and Titanic. Rian Johnson took over the franchise for The Last Jedi, but Abrams returned to direct the still-untitled Episode IX , which is supposed to wind down the original Star Wars storyline that began in 1977. Abrams also wrote the film with Chris Terrio. In addition to Ridley, Boyega, Isaac, and Driver, the film stars Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Marie Tran, Billie Lord, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, and Richard E. Grant

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.