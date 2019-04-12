The wait is over Star Wars fans. The first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here. Watch it above.

You’ll see Daisy Ridley’s Rey take on a spaceship with just a lightsaber. You’ll see Carrie Fisher in her final Star Wars performance. And you’ll hear the return of a long-dead villain: Emperor Palpatine, back for the first time since Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also marks the return of J.J. Abrams as director; he helmed Star Wars ’ return to the big screen, 2015’s The Force Awakens , before ceding the director’s chair to Rian Johnson for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Abrams also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Argo and Justice League ’s Chris Terrio. Daisy Ridley , Adam Driver , John Boyega , and Oscar Isaac all return as Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, and Poe, respectively, alongside Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Domhnall Gleeson (Hux), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca). Additions to the cast include Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell, along with Billy Dee Williams, returning as Lando Calrissian for the first time since 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.