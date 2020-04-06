Especially during this difficult time, it's important to look out for each other. An anonymous man in central New York said 'thank you' to a couple of essential workers with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office when he bought K9 Aron some treats.

The Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the happy pup with his treats, thanking the unknown man and writing that he bought them at the Dollar General in Cato before Sgt. Sloan had the opportunity to pay for them. Now look how appreciative and sweet Aron's face is!

Cayuga County Sheriffs Office

"We all appreciate your incredible act of kindness!" the Sheriff's Office wrote.

Now more than ever, it's important to spread kindness any way you can, even just by simply showing our officers (both two and four-legged) how much we appreciate their service.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.