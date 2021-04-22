New York State Police K9 Rudd, Rescues Missing 12-Year-Old

K9 Rudd, named after a Rome New York State Police officer who died in a tragic accident in 1925, rescued a missing child in the woods.

New York State Police from SP Pulaski (Troop D) says the missing 12-year-old child was in Oswego County. The preteen was found and rescued after being tracked for 21/2 hours by Trooper Kylie Black and K9 Rudd and then taken to the hospital.

Trooper Kylie Black with K9 Rudd tracked the child along with forest rangers. After 2 1/2 hours of searching, the child was located in the woods and transported to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The amazing teamwork that saved this child included State Police K9, NYS Forest Rangers, NYS DEC Police, NYS Park Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Search and Rescue, and NOCA ambulance.

K9 Rudd is named after Trooper Ernest F. Rudd and is trained in explosives detection and handler protection.

Trooper Rudd, 30, and his partner died instantly on October 5, 1925, when their vehicle collided with a train near Geneva. New York State Police reports the open touring car derailed the "Black Diamond Express," a high-speed passenger train. However, all of the 300 passengers were uninjured.

Trooper Rudd was born and raised in Rome, New York, and joined the Division of State Police after serving with the Marines in Europe during World War I.

Here we see K9 Rudd off the clock enjoying some ice cream with his Labrador siblings, Cal and Bella.

Here we see Trooper Kylie Black and K9 Rudd enjoying visiting with Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital patients.

K9 Rudd gets some barbecue after a job well done.

Thank you, K9 Rudd, and of course NYS Forest Rangers, NYS DEC Police, NYS Park Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Search and Rescue, and NOCA ambulance for another job well done during these difficult times. We appreciate you.

