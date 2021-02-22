Cayuga County Community Celebrates Veteran’s 102nd Birthday

This community in Cayuga County wasn't about to let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from celebrating their local hero.

Port Byron resident Theodore Eiben celebrated his 102nd birthday on Thursday, and community members from all over came out to cheer him on from the street for his very own birthday parade. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, fellow veterans, Honor Flight Syracuse, Port Byron Police and Fire Departments, Weedsport Police and Fire Departments, event organizer Theresa Leonardi, and plenty of other community members participated in a drive-by celebration for the 102-year-old, who stood and watched from his porch.

Eiben served in World War II, and is obviously very loved and appreciated by his community. Thank you for your service and happy birthday, Mr. Eiben!

Drive-by birthday celebrations have become increasingly popular in the last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last summer, New York State Police helped put together a socially-distant celebration for retired U.S. Marine and State Police veteran Raymond Salvie as he rang in his 95th year from Onondaga County.

Salvie, like Eiben, served the United States of America in World War II and returned home only to dedicate himself in service to his community yet again, this time as a member of the New York State Police in the North Syracuse barracks for 25 years.

