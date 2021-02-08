Split The Bill New York Wants To Split Your Dinner Check

Split the Bill New York is stepping up to help out local restaurants, and you this Thursday.

There have been a lot of great initiatives to help out local businesses and restaurants during the pandemic. Now there is one that can help local eateries and your wallet.

This Thursday Split the Bill NY is going to do just that: split the bill, with you. They want to encourage you to eat out at a Saratoga Springs restaurant by paying half of your bill, up to $30.

Here's how it works. Just visit the Split the Bill NY website to find a list of participating restaurants in the Spa City. Then place your order - you can do this by getting delivery or grabbing takeout. Then, take 2 photos - one of your meal and one of your receipt and fill out the form on the website and you will be reimbursed 50% of your bill to your PayPal or Venmo. This special will be good on all meals purchased between 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. this Thursday, February 11th and your reimbursement must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.

Like I wrote above, you cannot beat this idea. First, it will bring much-needed business to some great local restaurants in Saratoga. No industry has been hit harder than our great restaurants during the pandemic, so anything to support them is a great thing. And finally, let's be honest, many of us have tightened the belt during the pandemic and could use some takeout. Getting a little relief to enjoy a meal out can be good for the soul!