Did you lose Spectrum service in the big weekend outage? You can get a refund but you have to ask for it.

Spectrum will provide a credit to affected customers. You have to call the company’s customer service line at 855-707-7328 to get one.

Two million customers in New England and New York were left without service after a outage that started Friday night and continued into Saturday.

“The outage was caused by weather-related fiber damage to primary and redundant networks, and our teams worked to restore service as quickly as we could,” Lara Prichard, a Spectrum spokesperson told Syraucse.com.