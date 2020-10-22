Someone Stole a Base in the World Series, Time for Free Tacos

We honestly thought it would take a little bit longer, but nope.

A big thank you is in order for Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the second time in the past three years, he got you a free taco from Taco Bell as part of their 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion.

Betts stole second base during the fifth inning during Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. If you watched the game, as sure as you saw it happen, your free taco probably crossed your mind. Taco Bell confirmed, and the promotion has been activated. But, when is the real question?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, October 28, you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell locations. No purchase necessary. It is, however, only while supplies last and one per person, according to Taco Bell.

You will be able to redeem your free taco from Taco Bell on October 28th at any of these Taco Bell locations:

- Oriskany Blvd. in Yorkville

- North Genesee St. in Utica

- Erie Blvd. in Rome

- South Caroline St. in Herkimer

- Glenwood Ave. in Oneida

- Erie Blvd. East in Syracuse

- The Taco Bell inside Destiny USA

- Genesee St. in Syracuse

- Onondaga Blvd. in Syracuse

- East Ave. in Central Square

- North Comrie Ave. in Johnstown

- State Highway 12 in Norwich

The World Series of Major League Baseball continues with the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Tampa Bay Rays in a 7 game series. Each time someone steals a base, we get free tacos. Considering how 2020 has been, free tacos is probably the most exciting thing.

[USA TODAY]