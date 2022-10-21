The world's largest pasta producer is facing a class-action lawsuit, and part of it has to do with its ties to New York state. Barilla is known as the Italian Food Company since 1877, and is known for their motto, "Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta". But things have changed since the Barilla family sold the majority of the interest to an American company in 1971.

Another Lawsuit

According to Business Insider, Barilla is now based in Illinois. Some apparently had an issue with this, so they did what many Americans often do over the slightest inconvenience. Yes, they're suing.

Barilla's second production plant in the United States opened in Avon, NY, in Livingston County. Business Insider says that two customers alleged that Barilla pasta's branding used "false, misleading, and deceptive marking practices". The suit says that the company took advantage that the plaintiffs were willing to pay more for products that they thought were really from Italy.

The lawsuit alleges Barilla doesn't even use Italian wheat. Business Insider says that a federal judge has ruled that Barilla must face the suit for "deceptive advertising.

Lower Hudson Valley Man Sues Over Hawaiian Rolls

Does the above case sort of sound like this one from late 2020?

Get our free mobile app

TopClassActions.com says that a Yonkers man picked up a pack of the Hawaiian rolls at a Stop and Shop, when he realized that the rolls were actually made in Torrance, California, according to the fine print on the label. The man, who is the named plaintiff on the suit, says that a bigger label on the front of the packages says the rolls are made in Hilo, Hawaii.

loading...

The class-action suit said that King's Hawaiian "essentially invented this category of food”, and also goes on to say that the company has gone after other brands for trademarked design, and even for using the term "Hawaiian roll", itself.

loading...

Court House News says the case was later voluntarily dismissed in 2021, though another New York resident was part of a similar class-action suit against King's, alleging the same deception in their advertising. That case was later tossed out in a California court.