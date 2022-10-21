300 Animals Rescued From Deplorable Conditions in New York Home

A New York social worker is facing a number of animal cruelty charges for keeping nearly 300 pets in her home.

"Operation Open Cage," which began on October 1, uncovered 118 rabbits, 150 birds, 15 cats, seven tortoises, three snakes, and several mice inside a Long Island home. The ASPCA sent in 20 responders wearing hazmat suits to rescue the hundreds of neglected animals from a hoarding situation.

Living Among Filth

The animals were living among filth, many surrounded by their own feces and urine and covered in vermin. The ASPCA said some were also suffering from untreated medical conditions.

“When ASPCA responders arrived on the property, it was clear immediate intervention was necessary to remove hundreds of neglected animals from the inhumane and brutal conditions they were subjected to and provide them with expert care,” said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA CEO.

Much Needed Care

All of the rescued animals are being taken to local shelters and rescue groups around the state where they will finally receive some "much-needed care."

“Thanks to our partnership with the Town of Brookhaven, we were alerted to the deplorable conditions these helpless animals were living in and we immediately took action,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Social Worker/Author Charged

A social worker named Karin Keyes was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals, according to News 10. Ironically, she has a self-published book called “Journey Into Awareness: Reclaiming Your Life.” Sounds like she might want to take her own advice.

