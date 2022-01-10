Some New Yorkers Eligible For Federal Internet Discount Program
New York will be taking part in a new federal program to improve broadband accessibility and affordability for low-income families.
Just like everything else over the last few years, the cost of internet service seems to keep going higher and higher. Not to mention access to broadband is also an issue for many New Yorkers. There is now a national effort to make high-speed internet more affordable
New Federal Progam Offers Monthly Broadband Discount
Governor Hochul announced Monday New Yorkers now have access to the Affordable Internet Connectivity Program which offers a $30 a month discount for broadband for low-income families. Eligibility is based on household income or if a household utilizes other government assistance programs. There is also a one-time $100 discount option for a computer or tablet. Eligibility guidelines can be found here.
In here state of the state address last week the Governor also announced a state effort to help bring broadband to all with her ConnectALL initiative which will invest in new infrastructure to bring greater broadband accessibility along with more affordable rates.