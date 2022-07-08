After a thriller on Thursday, Friday night's showdown for the District 10 Little League crown did not disappoint.

In a contest that saw five-lead changes, it was Tri-County who prevailed, again bolstered by a big-run-rally in the fifth-inning.

Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM loading...

After Tri-County opened the scoring in the top of the first, Utica answered with two in their half to take a 2-1 advantage. After a scoreless second, Tri-County hopped back on top with two runs in the third, before Utica pushed ahead to take a 6-3 lead after three. Utica would add another run in the fourth, up 7-3, before Tri-County offense went wild in the fifth for the second consecutive night.

A double in the gap splits the outfielders as Tri-County takes the lead (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM A double in the gap splits the outfielders as Tri-County takes the lead (July 8, 2022)

Jeff Monaski/TSM loading...

A double in the gap splits the outfielders for the final the lead change of the night, as Tri-County goes from down 7-6 to up 8-7 with one swing.

A double in the gap splits the outfielders as Tri-County takes the lead (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM A double in the gap splits the outfielders as Tri-County takes the lead (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM loading...

Tri-County would add two more runs before the inning was over to take a 9-7 after the top of the fifth.

Unlike Thursday's game, Utica was unable to answer in the late innings. Tri-County added two in the sixth and that would be the final score, 11-7.

Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM loading...

Tri-County advances to play the champion of District 37 on Tuesday night.

Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM loading...

Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM loading...

Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM Tri-County defeats Utica 11-7 to win District 10 Little League Championship (July 8, 2022) Jeff Monaski/TSM loading...

----

11 Incredibly Stupid Laws In New York State If you do any of the following actions, you might end up with a fine. But odds are you will be safe. Maybe heir on the side of caution though. Except with the flirting one, that one has to be totally wrong.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York