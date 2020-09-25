Socially-Distant Trick-or-Treating Zipline Delivers Candy, Beer

This Halloween zipline is exactly what New Yorkers need for trick-or-treating in 2020.

Matt Thompson Woodworks' solution for a socially-distant trick-or-treating experience has gone viral after they shared a video of their new contraption on Facebook.

It's as creative as it is genius. With Matt Thompson's zipline, trick-or-treaters get to stay at the end of the driveway as a spooky ghost delivers their treats. There's a rubber band to hold candy for the kids and a drink holder to hold beers for parents.

Matt Thompson asked his family and neighbors to get all dressed up in their costumes to demonstrate how the zipline works, and honestly, this looks like the perfect solution for both a safe and fun Halloween experience. Let's get to building!

Trick-or-treating is still up in the air in New York as parents gauge the best (and most safe) way to celebrate the spooky holiday. Many homeowners have even started thinking of ways, much like Matt Thompson's zipline contraption, to deliver candy to kids from afar.

Governor Cuomo has already shot down rumors that he was going to ban trick-or-treating in New York State.

"I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Cuomo told News 12 Long Island. “I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood. I’m not going to do that.”

However, the CDC issued its Halloween guidelines and does not recommend traditional trick-or-treating and costume parties this year. Instead, the CDC is encouraging low-risk activities like pumpkin carvings, scavenger hunts, and Zoom parties.