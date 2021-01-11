Snowshoe at the Utica Zoo

Go snowshoeing on the grounds at the Utica Zoo and have the best day ever exercising, but don't forget to take a break and catch your breath at your favorite exhibits.

You can float over the snow at the Utica Zoo. If you don't have your own snowshoes and equipment, then rent them from the zoo, as many were funded through a generous grant from the Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Awards.

With beautiful wooded trails and amazing scenery, this is a great way for you and the family to make positive memories during the pandemic and see the zoo in a whole new way.

Snowshoe rentals are $3.00/hour, minimum 1 hour, charged in hour increments after that. Payment is due when returning snowshoes. A photo ID is required for rentals. Snowshoeing available at the discretion of the staff and dependent on the condition of the trail.

To minimize the damage to the equipment, at least six inches of snow must be on the ground to rent snowshoes, and renters must use designated trail only. Quantities are limited and rented on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Please dress appropriately for the weather.

Utica Zoo is not responsible for any damages to personally owned snowshoe equipment.

The rental charge does not include admission to the Utica Zoo.

The last snowshoe rental occurs at 3:00 pm.

Snowshoes and poles must be returned to the Gift Shop before 4:00 PM.

Like many businesses, the Utica Zoo needs our support now more than ever as they start 2021 with a 1 million dollar shortfall due to pandemic-related closures and restrictions.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Utica Zoo, which has served the region for over 100 years, has been hit hard by COVID-19. WIBX reports the zoo was forced to close for 107 days in 2020, and then, when it was allowed to re-open, capacity limitations were capped at 33% of capacity or around 500 people per day.