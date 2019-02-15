Snowmobilers Assist With Rescue of Bald Eagle in Deerfield

Sometimes "snowmobilers" get a bad-rap similar to bikers. But thanks to some riders in Deerfield, a young bald eagle will survive. The Department of Environmental Conservation shared the story and some photos from the day.

Snowmobilers riding near Nine-Mile Creek when they noticed the eagle with an obviously injured wing. Not only did they help by contacting the DEC, but stayed around to assist with the capture of the bird.

Conservation Officer Jeff Hull responded to the call, he and snowmobiler, Bill Hajdasz had to traverse nearly 70-feet down to the creek and then capture the eagle. It was placed in the care of a Utica Rehabilitator.

DEC.gov

SOURCE: Department of Environmental Conservation