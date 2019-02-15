Listen to Tom Petty’s Previously Unreleased Song ‘For Real’

An unreleased song from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers has arrived in advance of a new two-disc career retrospective called The Best of Everything . You can listen to "For Real" below.

Described as a "supplement to last year's critically lauded, career-spanning box set An American Treasure ," the new 38-track set is due on March 1. Pre-ordering has already begun .

"Rather than chronological order, the special cross-label collection was sequenced as a hard-hitting playlist giving the entire catalog equal prominence," Geffen Records/UMe says in a news release. Included are "songs from his solo projects, songs with world-class musicians the Heartbreakers, as well as essentials from the reformed Mudcrutch."

The Best of Everything will be simultaneously released in LP editions on both black and clear vinyl, and in all digital formats. Also included is a previously unreleased alternate version of the title track, which originally appeared on Tom Petty's 1985 album Southern Accents . This take includes an additional, never-before-heard verse.

An accompanying essay was written by Cameron Crowe. "It’s a banquet, but it's also an appetizer," he says in the liner notes . "For the newer fans, let it be an invitation to get lost in the bounty of albums, all of them stocked with songs for every feel or occasion, quiet and loud, reverent and foolish, always deep and true."

Several key cuts are included from 1989's Full Moon Fever , which was recently inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. "For Real" closes out the new compilation.