Metallica Help Queen Take ‘We Will Rock You’ Into New Genres

As Queen continue to bask in their career renaissance, a new mashup combines “We Will Rock You” with hits from various other genres.

Officially titled "We Will Pop, Funk, Rock and Soul You," the mashup finds the classic Queen track masterfully combined with Metallica ’s “Sad But True,” the Temptations’ “Shakey Ground,” Sly Fox’s “Let's Go All the Way" and the Jackson 5 classic “ABC.”

You can listen to it below.

The video was uploaded by user Bill McClintock, whose Youtube channel is filled with a variety of distinct musical mashups. His previous work includes Slayer mashed with Wham!, Pantera with David Bowie and the Temptations combined with Black Sabbath .

The Queen mashup has already received more than 25,000 views in just two weeks -- no surprise considering how bright the band's star continues to shine. The massive success of the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has launched the group back to the forefront of pop culture.

The film continues to rack up awards , with star Rami Malek earning multiple honors for his portrayal of singer Freddie Mercury . In addition, the band’s music continues to infiltrate advertising , with “Don’t Stop Me Now” used to soundtrack Amazon’s recent Super Bowl commercial .

While the remaining members of Queen could easily sit by and enjoy their residual checks, the musicians instead remain as active as ever. Guitarist Brian May released a new song titled "New Horizons," composed to celebrate the anniversary of NASA's 'New Horizons' probe. Drummer Roger Taylor joined Foo Fighters onstage for a Super Bowl eve performance of "Under Pressure." And both musicians will be touring alongside singer Adam Lambert for Queen's North American tour, which kicks off in July.