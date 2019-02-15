Look At Those Prints! Possible Bigfoot Sighting in New York

Has Bigfoot been spotted in New York? If you look at the prints left in the snow, it sure looks like it.

Of course, some folks don't believe that things like Bigfoot even exist - but if you are a believer - you might want to check out the Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley. They're convinced Bigfoot exists, and that he is living in the Hudson Valley of New York State.

On February 4th, they were called in to investigate some unusual footprints that were left in the snow: "Last week I received a message from a young man in Rhinebeck, he woke up one morning to very strange tracks all through his property. We went out to do a preliminary investigation . Sure enough these tracks are like nothing any of us have seen before."

After reaching out to several other cryptid researchers, they theorize that the prints could have been left by a " type 6 Dogman," a Bigfoot or something reptilian. Later that same week, the man heard heavy bipedal footsteps walking on his front porch and a loud bang on the siding.

These are the photos the researchers collected:

Credit: Gayle J Beatty/Hudson Valley Bigfoot Researchers

We talked to Gayle Beatty, who is the founder and lead researcher for the Hudson Valley Bigfoot Researchers. She says her team suspects there are actually three bigfoot creatures living on this property - which was the site of another encounter in 2009. In fact, the TV show "Finding Bigfoot" even came out to the spot and filmed. Beatty says they could be a male, female, and a juvenile.

Beatty says that her team is conducting an ongoing residential investigation with 3 trail cams placed strategically placed around the property.

Do you believe in Bigfoot?