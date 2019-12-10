Snowmobile Rider Dies After Falling Through The Ice In Walton

State Police have announced the death of a snowmobile rider in the Delaware County town of Walton.

According to police, Troopers responded to the scene of the accident on Chipmunk Hollow Road on December 6th, 2019.

Authorities say, 46-year-old Jeffrey Benson and a friend were riding their sleds across a pond at approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday, when the friend saw Benson and his snowmobile inside the pond.

The friend of Benson told Troopers he heard the ice crack and went back in an attempt to assist his friend out of the pond. When unsuccessful, he rode to the nearest residence to call 911, police say.

When first responders finally arrived, Benson was located up to his neck in water and pulled from the pond. Upon Troopers arrival, Benson was deceased, according to officials. It is believed by authorities that Benson died of hypothermia and cardiac arrest.

State Police say, no foul play was observed.