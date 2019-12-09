Let's face it: Some years it takes a lot of energy to stay up until midnight, watch the ball drop and socialize so much on New Year's Eve. Sometimes it's better to celebrate a little early so you can just watch some of the Big Apple festivities from the comfort of your own living room in your PJs later on.

Luckily, the Utica Zoo is ringing in 2020 a whole 12 hours early, with a bunch of fun activities the kids (and the animals) can enjoy too! The zoo's celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. on December 31 with s'mores, crafts and lots of fun interactions and meet and greets with the animals. There will be a sparkling juice toast at noon with an enrichment ball drop.

Noon Year's Eve runs until 1 p.m. and is free with zoo admission, which is free for kids 2 and under, $3 for kids 3-12, $3.50 for seniors, military and college students and $4.50 for adults. Find more details here.