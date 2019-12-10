Look Out For This Fly Nest on Your Christmas Tree

Have you and your family gone back and forth when it comes to getting a real or fake tree this holiday season?

Well this may be a check for the fake tree column.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is warning tree shoppers of a Spotted Lantern Fly eggs on your trees.

The Spotted Lantern Fly is an invasive species that feed on trees and a variety of plants such as grapevine, hops, maple, walnut and fruit trees.

If you come across a Christmas tree with an SLF nest that looks like this one below that the DEC provided on Facebook, you should follow the steps to removing it properly:

The DEC says to:

If you find a tree with eggs on it, the eggs should be scraped off and put in a container with hand sanitizer and report it to us at spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov

Make sure you check your tree over before bringing it inside. You could come across SLF or maybe even a pray mantis nest!