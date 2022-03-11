The City of Utica is declaring a Snow Emergency that will go into effect at 10:00 tonight.

To facilitate for safe passage of snow removal and emergency vehicles, all cars must be off city streets by 10:00.

All vehicles left on city streets after that time will be subjected to ticketing and towing.

Meanwhile, the Utica DPW is coordinating with parade organizers to ensure the parade route is plowed prior to the start of tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is still on.

The city is encouraging parade spectators to use city parking garages and facilities.

That includes:

The Washington Street Garage (Adjacent to the Delta Hotel)

The Utica Place Garage (at Bleecker and Burnet Streets)

Union Street Lot (at Union and Blandina Streets).

Parking is free in all city garages/facilities.

The city is also asking all parade participants and observers to be cautious and careful

when traveling throughout the day.

The Village of New York Mills is also issuing a Snow Emergency due to the anticipated forecast of snow tonight and tomorrow.

The Snow Emergency will go into effect tonight,at 10:00PM.

Any vehicles left on Village Streets after 10:00PM are subject to ticketing and towing.

The Snow Emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

