Is Jonah Hill Leaving New York? His $11 Million Loft Hits the Market!

If you spend any time at all in Manhattan there is a decent chance that you will eventually spot a celebrity or two. In my time there I have run into Roseanne Barr, Pauly Shore, BJ Novak a,k,a, Ryan from The Office, Wolf Blitzer and a few others. You just never know.

If you are hoping to see actor Jonah Hill on the streets of the Big Apple your time is running out. Hill has listed his NoHo neighborhood loft for $11 million. Let's see what it's like.

I have no idea how many homes Jonah Hill owns but his loft at 36 Bleerker Street in Manhattan will soon belong to someone else. Hill purchased the space in 2015 for just over $9 million. If he gets his asking price he would pocket around $2 million in profits.

Jonah Hill's Unit 5A in the Schumaker Building is being listed by Compass Realty and offers:

22X34 Great Room

Custom made projector and movie screen

State-of-the-art audio/video in-wall and invisible speakers

Automatic shades

4 Bedrooms

4.5 Bathrooms

Roof Deck

Scroll through the pictures below.

Jonah Hill has entertained us with so many great characters in so many good movies. You must have seen him in "Don't Look Up" or "War Dogs", "Wolf of Wall Street" or "Moneyball" just to name a few.

According to Deadline, Jonah Hill is working with Director Martin Scorsese on a Grateful Dead biopic with Hill taking on the role of Jerry Garcia. Jonah will also serve as the Producer of the movie with the Dead’s Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann as executive producers.

