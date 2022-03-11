The Rome Police Department is asking for help from members of the public after responding to a shots fired complaint this morning.

The RPD says officers reported to North Jay Street and West Bloomfield Street at approximately 5:00am on Friday, March 11, 2022.

North Jay Street and West Bloomfield Street in Rome, New York via Google Maps 2022 North Jay Street and West Bloomfield Street in Rome, New York via Google Maps 2022 loading...

When they arrived police say they "found several shell casings on the sidewalk. While investigating they received a call from a resident who reported damage to the first-floor apartment of 518 North Jay Street where a bullet went through a window."

Police say no injuries were reported. However, the department's preliminary investigation, police say, "suggests this is a targeted crime. There is no immediate danger to the public."

There is no word yet as to whether the targeted shooting was related to any other incident.

The investigation is continuing.

The Rome Police Department is urging residents in the neighborhood to review personal surveillance video for information regarding this case. Authorities are asking anyone with information or video that might be helpful in this case to please call or forward the information to investigators.

The Rome Police Department TIP line an be reached at: (315) 339.7744.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. No arrests have been made in this case. However, if charges are filed in this case the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

