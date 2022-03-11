2022 Tick Season Forecast Bites! Explosion Expected in New York

Get ready for a tick explosion. The 2022 tick forecast is going to be rough all across the country but it'll be even worse in New York.

The Northeast is known for ticks, lots and lots of ticks - Lone star ticks, American dog ticks, Brown dog ticks, and Deer ticks. This year they are expected to be out in full force.

2022 may prove to be tough for all regions across the USA, and it will be hard to get away from these blood-sucking parasites.

Tick Season begins around mid-April and lasts until mid to late October. Higher amounts of precipitation and warmer temperatures are expected in New York, creating a perfect environment for even more ticks than last year. And we had a lot in 2021.

The Upstate Medical University Tick Testing lab was processing at least 100 ticks every day in May last year. May 22, 2021, marked a milestone when the 10,000th tick was submitted from New York. June was even worse. 201 ticks were delivered to the lab in a single day, a record since the tick testing program in July 2019.

Protect Yourself From Ticks

Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas. If you spend time outside, especially during the height of tick season from April to September, you should treat your clothing with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

After you come inside, check your clothing to make sure you didn't carry any ticks into the house. Place clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks you may have brought in with you.

Take a show within two hours of coming indoors to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it's also a good time to do a tick check on your body.

Under the arms

In and around the ears

Inside belly button

Back of the knees

In and around the hair

Between the legs

Around the waist

Protect Your Pets

If possible, keep your dog away from tick-infested environments. Use tick repellents or insecticides that prevent ticks from getting on you or your pet. Be sure to examine your pet’s skin or scalp on regular basis and remove ticks if you find any. Putting up a barrier between lawns and wooded areas can stop ticks from moving into residential areas.

Eight Natural Tick Repellents Safe For Humans And Pets

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Stunning Fireworks & Fountain Display Worth the Drive Experience a night of spectacular fireworks and illuminated dancing fountains at Longwood Gardens, a 5 hour drive from Utica.