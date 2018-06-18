Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will be heading out on on the road in support of a new album in September. A video on Slash’s website announced the outing, dubbed Living the Dream , as well as his new solo album of the same name, which will be released Sept. 21.

The tour kicks off Sept. 13 in Los Angeles, with a show at the famed Whisky A Go Go nightclub. Slash’s other band, Guns N’ Roses , got their start at the Whisky and other such venues on the Sunset Strip in the mid- and late ‘80s.

You can watch a video of the tour announcement below.

The Living the Dream tour is currently scheduled for 20 dates, ending Oct. 14 at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. A ticket pre-sale on Slash’s website is scheduled for tomorrow (June 19) at 10AM local time at each stop. Ticket purchasers can use the password SLASH18. Public ticket sales begin June 22.

Earlier this year, Slash confirmed he was working on a new album with Kennedy and the Conspirators, though no firm dates for the release or any supporting shows were announced.

Guns N’ Roses are currently on a tour of summer festivals in Europe and Russia, and have announced no further activity after those shows.

Slash also recently co-wrote a new theme song for the MX vs ATV All Out video game and appeared with Axl Rose and Duff McKagan at a Foo Fighters show, to perform “It’s So Easy” with the band.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators’ Living the Dream Tour

9/13 - The Whiskey A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

9/15 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

9/16 - Kaaboo Del Mar - Del Mar, CA

9/18 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, CA

9/19 - Fillmore - Denver, CO

9/21 - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - Tulsa, OK

9/22 - Winstar - Thackerville, OK

9/24 - Stubbs - Austin, TX

9/26 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

9/28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

9/29 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

10/1 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

10/2 - Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

10/4 - Casino Rama - Rama, Canada

10/5 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport - New York, NY

10/6 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

10/9 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

10/10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

10/11 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

10/14 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA