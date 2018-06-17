Keith Richards Selling Greenwich Village Coop for $9.9 Million

It's hard to believe that Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards would have trouble offloading a home, but that's exactly what's been happening.

For two years, Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, couldn't get no satisfaction, as they attempted to part with the New York City home they purchased in 2014 for $10.5 million. But it looks like the Greenwich Village coop is about to go for $9.9 million, following a makeover and a couple of price cuts.

In 2016, the musician and his model wife first offered up the three-bedroom Fifth Avenue penthouse for $12.2 million. With no takers, the property was yanked from the market before reappearing in October 2017 with a makeover by celebrity stager Cheryl Eisen for an even $12 million. The following month, the list price was reduced again to $11 million, and is now finally in contract after another $1.1 million reduction.

The building was erected in 1929 as a luxury hotel before eventually being converted into a coop. The duplex penthouse is situated at Washington Square Park and has three terraces to help owners enjoy the location.

The main level features an expansive and open 47-foot living, dining and entertainment space. A kitchen and dining area with a breakfast counter and walk-in pantry sits at one end of this level, while a flexible room with an ensuite bath can be used as a fourth bedroom at the other end.

It's hard to say whether it was Richards' idea, or Eisen's, but the room currently features twin beds, above which stenciled lettering reads "You're never too young to rock and roll." An open staircase with bronze, leather-wrapped railing leads to the second level, where the bedrooms are situated on either side of another entertaining area. The master bedroom is completed with two walk-in closets and a spa-like bath.

You can see photos from the home below.

Richards recently promised that the Rolling Stones will deliver another new album in due time, but until then they're offering up The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016 . The box set will be available Friday.

Also out Friday is Buddy Guy's new record, The Blues Is Alive and Well , on which Richards, along with Jeff Beck and Richards' musical partner Mick Jagger , contributed.