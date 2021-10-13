Sheriff’s Office Investigates Threat At Camden High School
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to Camden High School Wednesday morning for a reported threat to students made by another student on the school bus.
The report was investigated by deputies and members of the criminal Investigation unit and it was determined that the reported threat was not credible.
The Sheriff's Office says there is no reason to believe that members of the school or community are in any danger
Due to the ages of the students involved, no arrests were made.
