The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to Camden High School Wednesday morning for a reported threat to students made by another student on the school bus.

The report was investigated by deputies and members of the criminal Investigation unit and it was determined that the reported threat was not credible.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no reason to believe that members of the school or community are in any danger

Due to the ages of the students involved, no arrests were made.

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.