Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired At Home In Verona

Oneida County Sheriff Deputies are still investigating a weekend shooting incident on Main Street in Verona.

Officials say, deputies were called to the address for a complaint of shot being fired at the resident’s house.

The reporting party told police he heard gunshots outside his home while cooking dinner. When he went to investigate, he saw several bullet holes in the exterior of their home.

Officials say the Sheriff’s Office ID Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation and obtain additional evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help with the investigation and are asking anyone who was in the area of Main Street just before noon on Saturday to contact them.