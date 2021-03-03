She Was Linked To A Crime Scene Because Of Cheeto Dust

A woman tried to break into a house in Oklahoma and dropped an empty bag of Cheetos at the scene. The cops tied her to the burglary because she still had Cheeto dust in her teeth when they found her.

Remember that commercial Cheetos put out where the dad uses Cheeto dust to link his family members to the crime of eating his snack? Same thing.

Source: <a href="https://www.fox23.com/news/local/cheeto-residue-helps-tulsa-police-arrest-suspected-burglar/4ZJSQQO2ONGBVNLGPEOBGS742M/">FOX 23</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kaXQH2es3s&feature=youtu.be">YouTube</a>