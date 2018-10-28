The Weirdest “Sexy” Movie and TV Halloween Costumes

Halloween is a cherished American institution where children wander their neighborhood receiving candy, adults try to convince people to eat circus peanuts, and costume companies try to turn every single notable pop culture figure into a “sexy” costume. It’s just the way things are, and there’s no sense trying to change it.

Hey, if you want to dress sexy for Halloween, more power to you. You do you. And if you do like going that route on All Hallows’ Eve, there are plenty of costumes that lend themselves to sexier interpretations. Catwoman! Jessica Rabbit! Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct ! Herbie the Love Bug! Those all make perfect sense.

There are others, though, that do not — but that has not stopped costume designers and retailers from peddling them anyway. All of the 25 costumes below are real and authentic; Google any of the names below and you can find them online and buy them yourself, although you might need to pick rush shipping if you want to get your Sexy Venom costume in time for this Halloween. (I’m not here to tell you how to live your life, Sexy Venom fan.)

So enjoy this gallery of sexy movie costumes for Halloween 2018. If there are more out there we missed, please let us know in the comments or shoot us a message on Twitter. We couldn’t find a sexy Hereditary , but we have to assume it’s only a matter of time before one shows up.