The National Weather Service out of Binghamton, NY, has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook alert for Utica, Rome, and the surrounding Central New York areas.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

320 AM EDT Fri Oct 9, 2020

Northern Oneida-Yates-Seneca-Southern Cayuga-Onondaga-Steuben-

Schuyler-Chemung-Tompkins-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland-Chenango-

Otsego-Tioga-Broome-Delaware-

Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central New York

On Saturday, there is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Central New York. A few could contain damaging winds. Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any severe weather information to the NWS while following local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Area Forecast Discussion With The National Weather Service:

Saturday will be an active weather day as a cold front drops south into the area late afternoon. Ahead of the front will be relatively warm and humid air. Temperatures top out to 75 to 80 in most locations with dewpoints in the mid and upper 50s. Like last Wednesday, wind fields are good at supplying 40 to 50 kts of deep shear...The greatest threat is from damaging winds in CNY with a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms.

Saturday night, we'll see a few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible across Central NY as the cold front puts on the breaks. Any showers and thunderstorms should quickly diminish after sunset... With the front directly over the region quite the wide

range in low temperatures from the 40`s across the Syracuse and Utica areas to the mid and upper 50`s.

Extended Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Columbus Day: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

