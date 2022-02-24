Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol have announced that starting today, all visitors to the Oneida County Office Building will be required to pass through a security checkpoint upon entry.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies will be screening all visitors at the main entrance of the 800 Park Avenue building using a magnetometer wand to stop weapons, firearms, knives, explosives, chemical sprays and unauthorized packages from being carried into the building.

“Unfortunately, we have had incidents in which potentially dangerous items and weapons have made their way into the County Office Building,” Sheriff Maciol said. “As a result, the County Executive and I have a clear and pressing need to make sure the rights of the public and the employees are kept safe and that we all look out for each other’s safety.”

Maciol says storage lockers will be provided for property that is not illegal, but is considered unauthorized.

"We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience in this matter, knowing that it is for the greater good, " said Picente

Meanwhile, Sheriff Maciol has announced the capture of another of Oneida County’s 2021 Top Ten Most Wanted.

32-year-old Joseph Styles of Utica has been wanted since October 2020 on a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Style was found living in Crestview, Florida and was taken into custody earlier this month and returned to New York this week.

Seven of the fugitives on the 2021 Top Ten Most Wanted List have been captured.

Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022 Russia began a large scale attack on Ukraine, with shelling and explosions documented in several cities indicating an assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere with Russia's attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is asking for assistance defending Ukraine from its aggressors. In the meantime thousands of Ukrainians are now refugees, fleeing to countries like Poland overnight.

Utica, NY Police Department's Top Ten Most Wanted The City of Utica Police Department in Utica, New York has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for the month of February 2022.

Several of those listed have previously been featured in separate posts about individual crimes, on a previous wanted list, or as the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call police or the local Crime Stoppers.

The Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at: (315) 223.3510.

1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling:, by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , or by using the. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill