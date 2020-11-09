Scams Targeting the Elderly Increasing in New York
The elderly population is being pried upon in central New York.
The New York State Police area warning of a recent increase of phone scams to elderly citizens. The scam includes a few different scenarios:
Police agencies do not contact family for bail money.
The caller in both scenarios will advise the victim to get a specific amount of money and buy gift cards from popular stores like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Target and other big retail stores. The victim is then told to call a different number and read off the gift card identification number.
If you receive a call you believe to be a scam the New York State Police says there are several things you should do: