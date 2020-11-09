The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in West Oneonta is wrapped and almost ready for the 200-mile ride to mid-town Manhattan. We have unconfirmed reports that the tree will come down on Thursday.

The iconic Christmas tree is wrapped up, and once cut down, she will be ready for travel. Rockefeller Center does not release an official statement until the day it's being cut down to protect the tree from vandals and other situations. This week the Today show should also interview the owners and get a back story on the tree.

The Oneonta tree is considered a 'donation' that millions will admire from “Daddy Al” Dick, and Rockefeller Center will absorb transportation costs, security, and other workforce needed.

The tree was prepared and wrapped by professionals out of Newburgh, NY, and they will remain in Oneonta until it's cut down and safely strapped onto the flatbed. Sometimes the tree is decorated in giant red bows or banners extending holiday greetings to witnesses on its way to Rockefeller Center.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Ultimately she will be draped in 50,000-holiday lights on five miles of wire and topped with the Swarovski Star that includes 3 million Swarovski crystals adorned across 70 triangular spikes with LEDs will backlighting the 9-foot-4-inch topper.

The 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Oneonta, NY, is located on Route 23 in West Oneonta. Although there's been no official announcement, the Tree Lighting Ceremony could be around December 4th, and the tree will remain on display through the first week of 2021.

If you have an older Norway Spruce at least 75 feet tall and 45 feet in diameter, you would like Rockefeller Center to consider, then submit it here.

Thank You to Joe Harmer and Jeff Bishop for the photos.